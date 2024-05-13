C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $90,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $82.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

