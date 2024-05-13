C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.11.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $423.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.22. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

