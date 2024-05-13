Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Camtek Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 5.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,026,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

