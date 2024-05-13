Camtek’s (CAMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00.

CAMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.75.

Camtek Trading Down 1.3 %

CAMT opened at $90.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Camtek has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $95.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Camtek by 275.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after purchasing an additional 782,958 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,026,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $21,162,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $12,093,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

