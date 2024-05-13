Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $30.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.