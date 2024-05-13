Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $92.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.86.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $94.80 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.