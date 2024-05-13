Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $86.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

ARCT stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.65. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $43.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

