Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $48.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.24.
Roblox Price Performance
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,374 shares of company stock worth $11,991,338. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $216,194,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
