Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $48.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.24.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $31.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,374 shares of company stock worth $11,991,338. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $216,194,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

