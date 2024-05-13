Canaccord Genuity Group Increases SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $82.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 71.07.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.7 %

SN stock opened at 71.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of 53.17. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 72.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.