CareDx’s (CDNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $14.83 on Thursday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $767.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.51.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.29% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 515,399 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 38.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

