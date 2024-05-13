CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARG. UBS Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $99,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,793 shares of company stock worth $2,523,342. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

