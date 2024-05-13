Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Carrefour Price Performance

Carrefour Company Profile

CRRFY stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

