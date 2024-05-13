Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Carter’s worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 24.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI opened at $69.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.