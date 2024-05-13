Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cass Information Systems worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 29.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 336,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 95,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CASS opened at $44.76 on Monday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $610.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

