CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBFV

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.