CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Director Buys $27,800.00 in Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Eugene Watson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,431 shares in the company, valued at $33,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

Shares of CVM opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in CEL-SCI by 564.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 247,128 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

