CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Director Buys $27,800.00 in Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Eugene Watson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,431 shares in the company, valued at $33,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CEL-SCI Price Performance
Shares of CVM opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.23.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
