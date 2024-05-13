Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.24. 2,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $197,887.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $197,887.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,721 shares of company stock valued at $471,904. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

