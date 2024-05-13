Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRI shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE CTRI opened at $25.39 on Monday. Centuri has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $26.07.

In related news, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

