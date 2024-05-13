Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of CTRI opened at $25.39 on Monday. Centuri has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

In other Centuri news, CFO Gregory A. Izenstark purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $110,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory A. Izenstark acquired 5,250 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Fehrman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

