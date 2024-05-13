Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

CRNT opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 126.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 868,138 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,080,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,043,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

