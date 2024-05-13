Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Ceridian HCM worth $89,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.1 %

CDAY stock opened at $69.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,317.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.