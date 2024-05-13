Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $69.52 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,317.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

