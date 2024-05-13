Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 167.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

