Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,875 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Pentair worth $100,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Pentair Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PNR opened at $83.32 on Monday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

