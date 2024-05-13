Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17,085 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Quest Diagnostics worth $91,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,400.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 336,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after buying an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $138.42 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $132.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,910 shares of company stock worth $2,159,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.17.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

