Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,247 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Insulet worth $88,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $165.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $331.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Insulet

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.