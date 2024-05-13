Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.83% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $91,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

