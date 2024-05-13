Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $91,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $164.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,875,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

