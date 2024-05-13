Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 105,461 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.47% of Agree Realty worth $93,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 314.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 442,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 336,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,482 shares of company stock worth $2,397,572 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $60.15 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

