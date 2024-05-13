Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 124,483 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,483 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $90,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

OHI opened at $30.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.