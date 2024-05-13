Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,212 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.14% of APi Group worth $92,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Xponance Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of APi Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in APi Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in APi Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,585 shares of company stock worth $10,578,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

