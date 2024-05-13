Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,410,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.56% of Leggett & Platt worth $89,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 329.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after buying an additional 640,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after buying an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 675.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 415,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 502,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.62%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.