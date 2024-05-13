Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $89.07 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of F5 worth $89,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3,512.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,608. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $171.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.56 and a 200-day moving average of $177.87. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.91 and a one year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

