Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $89.28 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.52% of Atkore worth $89,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Atkore by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Atkore by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 29,210 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $156.21 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day moving average is $156.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.98%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

