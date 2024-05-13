Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $89.87 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Domino’s Pizza worth $89,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $518.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.58 and its 200 day moving average is $431.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

