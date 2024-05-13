Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $90.94 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Onto Innovation worth $90,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

ONTO stock opened at $224.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.35. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $233.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

