Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $92.08 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,188,348 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 111,190 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Southwest Airlines worth $92,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

NYSE:LUV opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

