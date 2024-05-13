Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $92.58 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $92,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 114,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,728. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

