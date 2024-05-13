Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $92.78 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,957 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of NiSource worth $92,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in NiSource by 3,994.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

