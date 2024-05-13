Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $93.09 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,651 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Teradyne worth $93,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after buying an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,062,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,867,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TER opened at $122.92 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $124.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

