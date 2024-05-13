Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Saia worth $91,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.22.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $410.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $537.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.90. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.91 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

