Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Albemarle worth $98,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 101,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.05.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $129.62 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

