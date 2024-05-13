Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,557 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Universal Health Services worth $88,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after buying an additional 638,166 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $427,353,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $7,634,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $5,736,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $178.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $183.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.90 and a 200 day moving average of $156.90.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.