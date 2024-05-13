Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of New York Times worth $88,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 275,212 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 148,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

