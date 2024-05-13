Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Globe Life worth $88,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

