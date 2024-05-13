Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Allegion worth $92,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $125.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

