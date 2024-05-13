Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,461 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Qualys worth $90,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,400,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Qualys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $150.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.97. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.