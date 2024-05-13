Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,111,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Veralto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLTO opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $97.46.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

