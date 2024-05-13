Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 769.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $275.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

