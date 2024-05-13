Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAKE. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.